Search

08 Jul 2022

Taoiseach criticises British Government over ‘spirit of partnership’ failure

Taoiseach criticises British Government over ‘spirit of partnership’ failure

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 3:09 PM

The Taoiseach has hit out at the British Government for failing to show a “spirit of partnership” over tackling issues on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheal Martin praised the partnership between the EU and the UK over its response to the war in Ukraine, but said he regretted it was lacking over Brexit issues.

Mr Martin made the comments as political leaders gathered in Guernsey on Friday as part of the 37th British-Irish Council (BIC) Summit.

Mr Martin and other political leaders were discussing the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, climate change, support for the people of Ukraine, and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Fianna Fail leader briefed the BIC on his recent visit to Ukraine and the “terrible devastation” inflicted on that country by the Russian invasion.

A spokesman for the Government said it is resolute in its support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“The Taoiseach welcomed the partnership between the EU and the UK in responding to the war on Ukraine,” the spokesman added.

“The Taoiseach regretted that the same spirit of partnership has been lacking when it comes to Northern Ireland and addressing issues around implementation of the NI Protocol.

“Unilateral action by the British Government is in breach of international law and is not conducive to making real progress.

“Nor is it based on the best interests of people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“The Taoiseach said ‘partnership, vision and compromise delivered and sustained the Good Friday Agreement. A return to that partnership approach by the UK Government, through honest dialogue and balanced agreement, can resolve the current implementation challenges with the Northern Ireland Protocol’.”

The Taoiseach also briefed colleagues on the Shared Island Initiative, including a recent allocation of 70 million euro for Shared Island investment projects and inclusive engagement through the Shared Island Dialogue series.

He also joined in discussions on common challenges in meeting climate ambitions and addressing the rising cost of living across the members of the British Irish Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media