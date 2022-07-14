Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing for 4 weeks

Gardaí and the family of a 42 year old man missing for one month are concerned for his welfare.
An Garda Síochána is seeking public assistance in finding Joseph McGovern, who is missing from Dublin City Centre since Tuesday June 14 2022.
Joseph is described as being 6'6" in height, of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.
Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
