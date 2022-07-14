Search

14 Jul 2022

Leo Varadkar condemns burning of political leaders’ effigies on bonfire

Leo Varadkar condemns burning of political leaders’ effigies on bonfire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:20 PM

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has “absolutely” condemned the burning of effigies of Sinn Fein and Alliance leaders in Northern Ireland as “hatred” not culture.

It comes after effigies of Sinn Fein president and vice president Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long were pictured on the Eleventh Night bonfire in Carrickfergus on Monday.

The PSNI have launched an investigation into the incident.

Addressing the Dail, Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty called the burning a “hate crime”.

“Over the past few days, we have seen effigies of my party colleagues Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O’Neill, along with Alliance’s Naomi Long – in addition to our national flag – being burned on unionist bonfires”, he said.

“This isn’t culture, it is a hate crime. And it is unacceptable.”

He said that Taoiseach Micheal Martin had failed to condemn the incident.

“Shockingly, we have heard nothing from the Taoiseach,” he said.

“An effigy of the leader of the opposition burned in a bonfire 90 miles up the road and no official reaction from government.

“This isn’t good enough Tanaiste, it’s not good enough also from unionist political leaders, and also not good enough from the PSNI. And it’s not good enough for political leaders in this state.”

He asked Mr Varadkar to join with him in “unequivocally” condemning the effigy-burning.

“I did actually speak on this, on Newstalk yesterday, but happy to repeat what I said yesterday,” he said.

“It’s not often that you and I agree 100%, but on this occasion I do agree with you 100%.

“What we saw happen in Northern Ireland, effigies, posters of politicians, Michelle O’Neill, Naomi Long, others, mainly female politicians – but not always – being burned is unacceptable.

“The tricolour, the Palestinian flag, you name it, being burned on bonfires in Northern Ireland.”

He said he respected orange culture, and that he had attended an orange order parade in Enniskillen “years ago”.

But he added: “But burning images of other people, burning other country’s flags, that isn’t culture – that is hatred.

“It is absolutely wrong, and on behalf of the Government I absolute condemn it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media