PSNI investigate after inmates access roof of high security prison in Northern Ireland

Police are to investigate an incident in which four prisoners gained access to the roof of a building at Maghaberry Prison.

The incident in the Co Antrim prison occurred on Wednesday and was brought under control without injuries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service has confirmed that an incident at Maghaberry yesterday, during which four prisoners gained access to a roof in the Mourne complex within the prison, has ended.

“The situation was brought under control without injury to staff or prisoners.

“The rest of the prison was unaffected.

“The area will be assessed to ascertain how the prisoners were able to access the roof.

“The four prisoners will be charged under prison rules and their actions will be referred to the PSNI for investigation.”

Maghaberry Prison is Northern Ireland’s only Category A high-security unit, housing adult male long-term sentenced and remand prisoners in both separated and integrated conditions.