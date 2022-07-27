Gardaí seek public assistance in finding 13-year-old missing 6 days

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in finding a 13 year old missing for six days.
Jimmy Reynolds - described as being 6 foot tall with a strong build, black hair and brown eyes - went missing in Dungarvan in Co Waterford on Thursday afternoon July 21.
When last seen, Jimmy was wearing a Boss t-shirt and navy shorts.
Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
