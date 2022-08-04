Lotto jackpot of €5.5 million goes west

A Lotto player in Co. Galway has become Ireland’s 23rd National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after they scooped Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €5,541,001.

The National Lottery is urging Lotto players in Galway to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s 7th Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s, August 3 draw were: 9, 10, 17, 32, 33, 39 and the bonus was 47

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location of the €5.5 million jackpot win will be revealed on Friday.

Ireland’s latest Lotto jackpot winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep them safe. The lucky Galway winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Wednesday night was certainly life-changing for one of our lucky players in Galway who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €5.5 million in their possession.

"This morning, we are appealing with all our players in Galway to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible. This latest Galway winner is the 7th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and the 23rd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.”