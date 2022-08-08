Garda appeal for information amid Dublin murder probe

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the suspected murder of a man in Dublin.

The body of the man, who was in his late twenties, was found at an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra on Saturday evening.

A murder investigation has commenced into his death.

The man’s body was removed from the scene on Sunday afternoon and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis.

The Garda said the results of the examination are not being released for “operational reasons”.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun garda station.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to keep the family informed of this investigation.

An area of Griffith Park in Drumcondra was sealed off on Sunday as part of the investigation.

The apartment remains preserved for technical examination.

A man, aged in this thirties, arrested as part of this investigation remains in custody at a garda station in north Dublin.

Gardai are asking anyone who was travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and the surrounding area between the morning of Tuesday August 2 and the evening of Saturday August 6 and who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Gardai can be contacted at Ballymun garda station on 01-6664400, or the Garda Confidential Line is on 1800-666-111.