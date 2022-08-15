Search

15 Aug 2022

Over €7m in funding announced for community projects nationwide

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Aug 2022 11:58 AM

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced almost €7.4 million in funding to support 175 community projects nationwide.

Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including Outdoor Cinemas, Astro-Turfs, Sensory Gardens, Hurling Walls, Basketball Courts, Walkways, Public Toilets, Community Gyms, Renovations to old Handball Alleys and much more.

The funding is being provided as part of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our Rural Future is all about a ground-up approach to rural development. Every community is different and the people who know best what their town, village or parish needs are the people who live there.

“It was for that very reason that I broadened the scope of the CLÁR Programme this year to allow for a much wider range of eligible projects. The response from communities across the country has been overwhelming and that is evidenced by the diverse range and variety of successful projects under this year’s scheme.

“I am pleased to award funding to a record number of applications this year. This funding will supports Sports Clubs, Schools, local Development Associations and other community groups in developing community facilities which will benefit people of all ages in our rural communities.

“The recent census results show that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before. This hugely positive. The funding I am announcing today will support communities to develop great facilities for families to enjoy.

“Astro-Turfs, Sensory Gardens, Handball Alleys, Outdoor Cinemas, Hurling Walls, Basketball Courts, Walkways, Public Toilets, Community Gyms, Youth Hubs, Community Cafés…these are just a few examples of the wide range of projects we are supporting today.

“I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.”

“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, I am exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLÁR and I hope to make an announcement on this in the near future.”

Examples of some of the successful projects receiving funding today include:

  • Donegal - Gairdin na gCeadfai - Na Croisbhealai – A sensory garden with wheelchair access, outdoor tea & coffee making facilities, biogas stove fuelled by an anaerobic digestion - €50,000
  • Kilkenny - Muckalee Community Centre - Fit out of capital works for community centre kitchen, café and shop - €26,932
  • Co Leitrim - Drumkeeran GAA Club - Construction of a walkway around the existing GAA facilities and surrounding land to create a new looped walking trail- €46,350
  • Co Laois - Camross Community Association - Development of a riverside amphitheatre - €14,780Co Louth - Cooley Complex CLG - Provision of outdoor handball alley at Cooley Complex in Carlingford €19,926
  • Co Roscommon - Cootehall Community Development Company - Erect a covered Gazebo facility in the Cootehall Riverside Park - €34,650
  • Co Waterford - Clashmore & Kinsalebeg Community Council - Install a basketball court in land owned by Clashmore TidyTowns to provide a place for young people to meet - €45,000

The full list of successful Measure 1 projects are available here.

