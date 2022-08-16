ALERT: Batch of chicken recalled from popular Irish supermarket

A batch of chicken has been recalled from a popular Irish supermarket due to being mispackaged.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Dunnes Stores Oyster Cut Irish Chicken Thighs (pack size 990g, best before date August 18 2022) was mispacked with raw Chicken Breast on the Bone.
Due to the labelling error, the cooking instructions provided on the label are incorrect.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
