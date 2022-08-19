Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

A man has been charged after a man was attacked at a house in Co Wicklow, gardai said.
Two men were arrested on Thursday over the serious assault, which happened on the Ashfield Estate in the early hours of Tuesday August 2.
The victim, in his 40s, was found with “wounds to the head”.
He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The Garda said the suspect, in his 20s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.
The second man, in his 40s, has been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Caption: Caitríona McLaughlin: ‘I would ask people not to give up and find paths to do what they want to do and not be put off by geographical challenges' PICTURE: Rich Gilligan
Fintra near Killybegs is one of five Donegal beaches where swimming restrictions are to be put in place due to expected heavy rainfall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.