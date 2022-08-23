Search

23 Aug 2022

Further protests to take place in NI against Government's controversial handling of Legacy Bill

The Bill proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Aug 2022 5:04 PM

Troubles victims and bereaved families are planning a further public protest against the Government’s controversial proposal to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past.

Ahead of a rally in Belfast next month, as the Bill returns to Westminster, the granddaughter of a victim has accused the Government of “unilaterally” trying to push the Bill through in the face of widespread opposition.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The Bill has been opposed by political parties and victims groups in Northern Ireland, as well as by the Irish government.

Natasha Butler, the granddaughter of Paddy Butler, who was killed by British soldiers in Springhill in west Belfast in 1972, said the rule of law must be upheld.

A new inquest into the death of Mr Butler and four others killed in the Springhill shootings is due to begin next year.

Speaking from outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast City Centre, Ms Butler said: “On Sunday September 11 the Time for Truth Campaign is hosting a rally to Belfast City Hall to express the outright opposition of families bereaved in the conflict to the British Government Legacy Bill.


Posters for the Stand Against Britain’s Bill Of Shame Rally

“This Bill will provide an amnesty for British state forces and deny our families basic legal rights to an inquest, an independent investigation and to pursue civil actions.

“The objective of the British Government Bill is to basically cover up their dirty war in Ireland.

“It is a slap in the face to victims as it will prioritise the demands of the British military lobby over the legal rights of victims of state violence.”

She added: “Significantly, this Bill has been rejected by the Irish government, all political parties on this island, key human rights stakeholders and also been subject to much criticism by leading European human rights figures and many leading political figures in the United States.

“Yet, the British Government for their own cynical and political reasons remain tone deaf to the voices of victims as they pursue this Bill unilaterally.


Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said the controversial legislation was still open to negotiations

“The British Government need to hear the voice of victims, that this Bill is not fixable and must be withdrawn without delay.

“Any approach to legacy matters must be human rights compliant, must uphold the rights of victims and must uphold the rule of law.”

The September 11 rally will have meeting points at Divis Tower, the McGurks Memorial, North Queen Street and Cormac Square and will march to Belfast City Hall.

Last week, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara said the controversial legislation was still open to negotiations.

He was speaking after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.

Local News

