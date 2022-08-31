Motorcyclist in his 20s airlifted to hospital following serious road collision

A motorcyclist in his late 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision.
According to Gardaí, the man was injured during a collision with another vehicle in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly yesterday afternoon (Tuesday August 30) at approximately 3.45pm.
He was airlifted to University College Hospital Galway where he remains in serious condition.
The driver of the car (female, late 60s) was uninjured.
Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene this morning (August 31).
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in Shannonbridge between 3p.m. and 4p.m. with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations ongoing.
