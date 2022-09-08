Gardai seize drugs valued at almost €500,000 following search

Drugs worth €465,000 have been seized following a garda raid in the west on Wednesday.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized the quantity of drugs following a search operation in Galway yesterday, Wednesday, 7th September 2022.
At approximately 12:30pm yesterday afternoon, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ballygar, Co. Galway.
During the course of the search, cannabis plants, with a value of €465,000, were discovered on the property.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Two males, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested as a result.
Both were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Waterford North Western Regional Headquarters. Both have since been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court this morning, Thursday 8th September 2022.
