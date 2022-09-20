Drew Harris condemns ‘disgraceful’ incident in which Garda car was rammed

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has called an incident in which a Garda car was rammed by another vehicle in Dublin “disgraceful” and said a full investigation is under way.

A clip of the incident, which was widely shared on social media and messaging apps, was taken in the Cherry Orchard suburb in west Dublin.

The incident took place at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

Gardai said they were responding to reports of dangerous driving in the area when they witnessed two vehicles being driven erratically and which later failed to stop when asked to do so.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Commissioner Harris said the incident was “disgraceful and, indeed, very concerning”.

He added: “I’m glad to report that the two Garda members in the vehicle were uninjured and then were able to summon assistance which quickly arrived to help them to restore order.”

“There’s been vigorous policing operations in that area over the last number of weeks,” Commissioner Harris said, adding that vehicles had been seized and arrests had been made.

“There’s a full investigation now under way, but also then we have to look to tonight and subsequent nights.”

Gardai are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.