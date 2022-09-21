Search

21 Sept 2022

'A phenomenal success in preventing crime' - Extension announced for community Text Alert Scheme

'A phenomenal success in preventing crime' - Extension announced for community Text Alert Rebate Scheme

The programme was particularly important during the COVID pandemic in enabling communities to stay in touch with each other and with emergency supports.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Sept 2022 11:57 AM

James Browne TD, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, has announced an extension of the Text Alert Rebate Scheme.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships this week, the Minister said:

“I am pleased to announce today that my Department will be providing €150,000 in financial support to Community Text Alert Groups in 2022, continuing this Government’s support for crime prevention in rural communities.

“Text Alert Groups registered with An Garda Síochána can apply directly to Muintir na Tíre, who administer the scheme, for a rebate of up to €350 on their 2021 costs.”

The grant will continue to be administered by Muintir na Tíre. Under the scheme, eligible groups will receive a rebate of up to €350 towards their operating costs. Groups can apply by completing a simple application form available at https://www.muintir.ie/community-alert/text-alert-rebates/ or by contacting Muintir na Tíre before November 30 next.

Muintir na Tíre CEO, Niall Garvey, welcomed the announcement and the continuing support.

“Text Alert has been a phenomenal success in preventing crime. Muintir na Tíre, in partnership with An Garda Síochána, has rolled this programme out to over 1,000 local community groups, mainly Community Alert groups.”

He commented that a recent survey of groups by Muintir found that 95% of groups felt Community Text Alert was relevant and useful to their communities.

He urged any communities who are not already operating the programme through a Community Alert or Neighbourhood Watch group to contact Muintir na Tíre for help in forming such a group.

The programme was particularly important during the COVID pandemic in enabling communities to stay in touch with each other and with emergency supports.

In conclusion Muintir na Tire President, Paddy Fitzpatrick, said:

“Community Alert, and Text Alert, represent the most positive way communities can prevent crime and increase safety in their areas. Since it was launched at the Ploughing Championships in 2013, Text Alert has developed incredibly to involve over 200,000 subscribers with an estimated 3 million text messages sent in the last year.”

He said “we look forward to continuing this positive partnership with An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media