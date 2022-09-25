Search

25 Sept 2022

Man arrested after pedestrian and parked cars struck by car

Reporter:

David Power

25 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Witnesses are being sought to an incident in which a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles were struck by a car in a town centre on Saturday afternoon. 

Gardaí in Fermoy were alerted to a number of criminal damage incidents on Saturday afternoon, 24th September, 2022 at approximately 3.30pm on Mac Curtain Street.

A car drove down Mac Curtain Street and damaged a number of parked vehicles, and struck a pedestrian who received non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
 
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.
 
Gardaí in the Fermoy Station can be contacted on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
 
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

