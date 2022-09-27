REVEALED: Where does Ireland rank for the price of a coffee?

According to Picodi.com, Ireland is the 10th most expensive place to buy a coffee out of 102 countries.
According to Picodi.com, Ireland is the 10th most expensive place to buy a coffee out of 102 countries.
Here are some of the statistics from the findings:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.