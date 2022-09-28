Skeletal remains of a child found in Co Cork

The skeletal remains of a child have been found in Co Cork.
The discovery was made in the village of Killeagh, based on confidential information received by An Garda Siochana.
Gardai in Midleton are following “a definite line of inquiry”.
The remains were taken to Cork City morgue and the assistance of a forensic anthropologist has been sought.
A post mortem examination is set to take place.
No further information is available, Gardai said.
