Man arrested after ramming multiple Garda vehicles with van

A man in his 30s has been arrested after ramming Garda vehicles with a van.

According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at approximately 9.45pm on Wednesday September 28 when Garda members signalled for a van to stop in the Mahon area of Co Cork.

The van failed to stop and proceeded to ram a Garda vehicle. A short time later, the van stopped but when Gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again.

Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.



A stringer device was successfully deployed at Cars Hill and the vehicle was brought to a halt.

The man was arrested and later taken Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A number of persons, including children, who were in the vehicle at the time were later taken to Cork University Hospital to be assessed.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Two Garda members attended Cork University Hospital to receive medical treatment. Extensive damage was caused to two official Garda vehicles and three other vehicles received minor damage following the incident.



All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required.



Anyone with any information in relation to this incident or video footage is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.