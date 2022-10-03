Family of missing 39-year-old woman seeks information on her whereabouts

The family of a missing 39-year-old woman are concerned for her wellbeing.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding Mary Beatty, who was last seen in the Ballymun area of Dublin 9 on Sunday October 2 2022 at 1pm.
She is described as being 5’5” in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
