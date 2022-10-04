Gardaí arrest 38-year-old man wanted by French authorities

A French man has been arrested by Gardaí on the foot of a European Arrest Warrant.
Members of the Garda Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local Gardaí in Store Street Garda Station arrested the 38-year-old man in Dublin 1 on Saturday October 1 2022.
The arrest warrant was issued by French authorities via the Schengen Information System (SIS II).
The man appeared before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday (Monday October 3 2022) and has since been remanded in custody until October 14 2022.
Commenting on the arrest, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit stated: "The dynamic arrest of the fugitive re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and European counterparts, including the significant benefit of the use of the Schengen Information System."
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD (inset) who will address a conference at the ATU campus in Letterkenny on Friday
The delegation with local officials outside the recently-restored façade of the early nineteenth-century Condon House on The Mall in Ballyshannon. Picture: Karen Skelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.