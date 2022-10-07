Emergency services respond to explosion at Donegal service station

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported explosion at a Co Donegal service station.
Images posted to social media show serious damage to the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough.
A number of units from the National Ambulance Service and the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 helicopter are assisting the operation.
An Garda Siochana are asking motorists travelling towards Creeslough to consider alternative routes.
Love A Little Sauce producer Susan McLaughlin who scooped a Blas na hÉireann bronze award for its Love A Little Caramel Dessert Sauce
Kate O’Callaghan and the Donegal Camerata String Quintet who perform at the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon, this Sunday night, October 9 at 8pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.