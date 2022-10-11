Search

11 Oct 2022

'Nothing short of war crimes' - Taoiseach condemns Russian missile strikes in Ukraine

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

11 Oct 2022 4:27 PM

Russian missile strikes which caused the deaths of dozens of people in Ukraine have been condemned by the Taoiseach. 

It comes a day after widespread strikes hit Kyiv and other cities in what the UN human rights office describes as "a particularly shocking" attack that could amount to war crimes. 

The assaults are reportedly retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to annexed Crimea. 

Speaking yesterday (Monday October 10) on Twitter, Micheál Martin said, "I condemn the missile attacks on Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians over recent days. These deliberate acts of terror are nothing short of war crimes. We will continue every effort to hold Russia accountable for these blatant breaches of international law." 

Despite international condemnation over yesterday's attack, Russian forces have targeted Ukraine again today (Tuesday October 11) with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones.

Today's assault, which sent residents back into bomb shelters, struck power plants and civilian areas, as they did yesterday. 

Taoiseach Martin recently met the Ukrainian prime minister in Prague, where he reiterated Ireland's "unwavering support" for its people. 

In a Twitter post on October 6, he stated, "Good to meet again with PM ⁦Denys Shmyhal⁩ in Prague today. Reiterated Ireland’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine, and discussed ways we can continue to help at home and on the global stage, both now and in the future." 

