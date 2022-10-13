39-year-old charged with murder of man recovered from reservoir in Northern Ireland

A man has been charged with the murder of Damien Heagney, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said.
The body of Mr Heagney, 47, from Cookstown, was recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, Co Tyrone on August 10.
He was reported as missing to police on July 19, and it was established that he was last seen on New Year’s Eve.
Following inquiries, detectives launched a murder investigation and a search of the Cappagh reservoir area was carried out by specialist officers as part of the investigation.
On Wednesday the PSNI charged a man, aged 39, with Mr Heagney’s murder.
The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Denis O'Donnell of the Donegal Association of Celtic Supporters Clubs and (inset) Martin McGill. (North West Newspix)
The coffins of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan (insets) are taken into St Michael's Church in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.