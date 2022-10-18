REVEALED: New date for Junior Cert results announced

68,000 students are reportedly yet to receive their results.
Tens of thousands of Junior Cert students will have to wait until November 23, 2023, to receive their examination results.
The results will be released five months after the pupils sat their exams due to a shortage of examiners along with a decision to prioritise the marking of Leaving Cert scripts.
The State Examinations Commission announced on Tuesday that results will be available in schools on Wednesday, November 23 and online from 4pm.
68,000 students are reportedly yet to receive their results.
