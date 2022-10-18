Country musician due to go on tour dies in road collision in Northern Ireland

Tributes have been paid after the death of a country musician in a road crash in Co Armagh.
Guitarist Barry Mohan, 28, was involved in a collision on Monaghan Road, near Middletown, just before 6am on Monday.
He was a part of the band All Folk’d Up.
In a statement the band said they were “deeply saddened and shocked” by the death of a “talented musician”.
“Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric,” they said.
“His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.
“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.
“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Ceala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”
A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dashcam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 245 17/10/22.
