22 Oct 2022

Man dies in Dublin after being found with ‘unexplained injuries’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 12:39 PM

A man has died in “unexplained circumstances” in Dublin, gardai said.

The man, aged in his 60s, was found with “unexplained injuries” on the Old Navan Road in Mulhuddart in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead.

His body has been removed to Dublin city mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The Garda said the results of the post-mortem examination will determined the outcome of their investigation.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am on Saturday and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users, particularly taxi drivers, or pedestrians who were in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to the Garda.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

