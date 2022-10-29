Search

29 Oct 2022

Gardaí detect almost 700 vehicles speeding on first day of bank holiday weekend 

Gardaí detect almost 700 vehicles speeding on first day of bank holiday weekend 

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Oct 2022 6:32 PM

Almost 700 vehicles were detected speeding on the first day of the October bank holiday weekend.

As part of ongoing road safety activities over the long weekend, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 136,602 vehicles on Friday October 28. 

The highest speed detected occurred on the M7 Cherryville in Kildare, where a vehicle was found to be travelling at 162km/h in a 120km/h zone. 

A vehicle in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan was caught travelling almost 70km/h above the 60km/h speed limit (128km/h), while another in Ballindrait, Co Donegal was discovered speeding at 132km/h in a 50km/h zone. 

Vehicles in Galway and Cork were also found to be travelling over 100km/h in 50km/h zones, with vehicles in Meath and Waterford caught travelling at 123km/h and 113km/h respectively in 80km/h zones.  

A total of 676 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. 

