Gardaí urge witnesses to Dundalk shooting to come forward

A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in Co Louth.
According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at approximately 8.10pm on Saturday (29 October) in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk.
The man's injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made at this time.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk between 7.30pm and 8.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.