Flooding expected as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for all of Ireland from 4am this morning (November 2) until 9pm this evening.
According to the meteorological service, some severe and damaging gusts may occur with a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.
A spell of heavy rain is also expected, leading to flooding in places.
Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 14 degrees throughout the day before dropping to between 2 and 6 degrees tonight.
Strong and gusty southwest winds will moderate overnight, however towards morning winds will pick up along southwest areas.
