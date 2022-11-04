Search

04 Nov 2022

School leavers can now access information on traineeships on CAO portal - Harris

04 Nov 2022 2:09 PM

School leavers in Ireland will be able to access information on traineeships on the CAO portal from today (November 4). 

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, confirmed the news, stating it is important students are "aware of all options available to them". 

Since last year, students who log onto www.cao.ie/options can view all of their options including apprenticeships and further education and training, with the latest change expanding to include traineeships. 

Traineeships are schemes that combine classroom education and hands-on work experience, and are run by Education and Training Boards (ETBs) in conjunction with industry representative bodies and employers. 

Minister Harris said, "Today, the CAO will open for applications. As students begin to consider their options post-school, it is important they are aware of all of the options available to them.

"Third level education is not confined to the walls of a university. Apprenticeships are third level. Post leaving cert courses are third level. Traineeships are third level. 

"It is vital young people do not see one particular path as success. Success comes in different shapes and sizes." 

Seven hundred and fifty further education and training courses will be available on cao.ie/options with 75 traineeship programmes available on the portal from today. 

In addition, Minister Harris has confirmed further changes will be made over the next year; a new working group is to be established with a view to creating a single portal - a one stop shop - including all options on education. 

This follows on from the Indecon, a review into career guidance in the Irish education and training system which found there is a need to create coherent mapping, messaging and supportive guiding, to enterprises and individuals, regarding education and training opportunities.

This would not be confined to school leavers.

The new Working Group, which is expected to meet for the first time later this month to agree Terms of Reference, will include representatives from ETBI, QQI, SOLAS, the HEA, the National Apprenticeship Office, Skillnet Ireland, the CAO, and the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, as well as the Department of Education. 

The minister said, "I want to thank the CAO, SOLAS and ETBI for continuing to work together to ensure our school leavers know all of the paths they can take to get to where they need to get to in life." 

He added: "Across the country over the next few months, Leaving Cert students will be considering their next steps in life. We have so many industries offering diverse and interesting careers and there are so many ways to get there. 

"The education system will match your needs. We have made important changes in recent years but it is clear we still have a long way to go to change the mind-sets of people across the country."

