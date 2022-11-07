Ireland's night-time economy to soar as over 400 groups receive €4m funding

Four million euro in funding has been announced for successful applicants of a scheme supporting Ireland's night-time economy.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, today (November 7) announced the successful applicants of the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme, which will assist off-peak entertainment in towns and cities across the country.

A total of 433 organisations have been offered funding under the scheme, with applications received from a wide range of venues including pubs, nightclubs, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

According to the Department of Culture, unlicensed premises such as cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues have been awarded over €434,000 in funding to support diversification and inclusivity in the night-time economy.

Over 2,000 events in every county have been approved for funding, with over 250 venues located in rural towns and villages outside the cities.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister Martin said, "A vibrant, diverse and inclusive night-time economy is important for our towns and cities, it boosts the local economy, makes our towns and cities more attractive places to visit and to live in. There has been a great reaction from the night-time sector to this pilot scheme.

"It is also extremely important that we ensure that there is a balance between alcohol and alcohol free activities to ensure that a wider demographic can engage with the Night-Time Economy and it was also really encouraging to see the response from this sector."

Events which have occurred under the scheme so far include off-peak electronic music events at The Factory nightclub in Waterford throughout October, dancing nights with four high profile DJs at Tramline in Dublin every Wednesday in September, and a women-in-comedy series at Birr Theatre and Arts Centre in Offaly throughout September.

Regarding unlicensed premises, The Circus Factory in Cork turned their regular training space into a late night venue during October, while Kerry Writers’ Museum held a ten week programme of performances by some of Kerry’s leading artists, called 'The Rambling Sessions'.

Minister Martin concluded: "I recently announced that I secured €6 million as part of Budget 2023 to assist the night-time economy sector. I am currently considering the development of further initiatives and we will continue to work with key stakeholders in the Night-Time Economy to examine other opportunities to open up existing venues to more Night-Time Economy activity."

A full list of successful applicants is available here.