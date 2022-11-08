Search

08 Nov 2022

State ‘making progress’ recovering taxpayer funds used to rescue banks – Donohoe

State ‘making progress’ recovering taxpayer funds used to rescue banks – Donohoe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:49 AM

Paschal Donohoe said the state is making progress in recovering taxpayers’ funds used to rescue banks after it sold off another part of its stake in AIB.

The Minister for Finance said it sold part of its stake to institutional investors for 396.6 million euro.

It has now reduced its shareholding in AIB from 71.1% at the beginning of the year to 57%.

It is the state’s latest effort to sell its stake in the banking sector following its multi-billion euro rescue plan for the banks during the 2008 global financial crash.

The Government put 64 billion euros into Irish banks during the property crash.

Mr Donohoe welcomed the sale by way of an accelerated bookbuild (ABB) transaction.

Mr Donohoe said: “As announced earlier today, the state sold a tranche of AIB shares at a price of 2.96 euro per share which will generate 396.6 million euro for the Exchequer. The transaction was well received by a large number of international institutional investors.

“As I have previously stated, this Government believes that banking is an activity that should in the main be provided by the private sector and that taxpayer funds which were used to rescue the banks should be recovered and used for more productive purposes.

“As today’s news shows, we continue to make progress in achieving this goal.

“As is the convention following such transactions, the state has now entered into a “lock-up” period of approximately three months before another ABB can be considered, with a slightly reduced lock-up period of approximately two months for the now paused AIB trading plan.

“The state retains a 57% ownership position in AIB, and following the three-month lock-up period, will continue to assess additional opportunities for share sales as they arise.”

It comes as the state sold its remaining shares in Bank of Ireland in September, making it the first bank to return to full private ownership since the crash.

The Government has now recovered almost 6.7 billion euro in cash from its 4.7 billion euro rescue plan for Bank of Ireland.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media