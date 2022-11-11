Search

11 Nov 2022

Childcare providers’ protest over funding ‘unwarranted’ says minister

Childcare providers’ protest over funding ‘unwarranted’ says minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 9:58 AM

Hundreds of childcare providers across the country are expected to close in protest at what they say is an inadequate funding model, leaving thousands of parents without childcare provision.

The providers say they have been marginalised by the new model, announced by the Government this year, which has not helped them pay mounting costs.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) said around 500 of its members funded through the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme will take part in Friday’s closures.

Providers said they feel they have no option but to take the action, with a possibility of “rolling” closures in the run-up to Christmas.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman, who introduced the childcare funding model, said the protests are “unwarranted”, and that the first year of this model is “a first step”.

“I think it’s really disappointing that the closures are going ahead today and I believe that these closures are unwarranted,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“Government, and myself as minister, we’ve prioritised investment in childcare and Budget 2023 will see for the first time ever over a billion euro being spent on childcare.

“With that money, we’re looking to deliver for parents in terms of reduction in fees; we’re looking to deliver for the childcare staff; we’ve secured a pay agreement that will see 73% of them get a pay increase; and in particular, we’re looking to deliver for providers of full-day childcare and providers who are working in ECCE only.

“This year we’re providing 259 million euro in core funding. It’s a massive increase in core funding.

“That’s just the first year of core funding and that is recognising that there has been some very significant under-investment in childcare over decades in Ireland.

“And for ECCE-only services, the services were probably focusing on today; last year, between the higher capitation programme support payments, they would have gotten total 14 million.

“This year through core funding, they’ll be receiving 27 million, so a 13 million euro increase to the ECCE-only services.”

The minister said that, in the second year of the funding model, there will be “28 million more to support services”.

“I would ask that they withdraw the threat of the second day of closures later on this month because I think that’s unfair for parents, it’s unfair for the children who are impacted.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media