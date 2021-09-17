Win the chance to train with Ireland's Olympic gold medalist and GAA heroes

Would you like to train with some of Ireland’s top athletes this Autumn?

As part of the EU funded Everything Starts with Milk Campaign, the National Dairy Council are offering four lucky schools or sports clubs the chance to train with Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington and three of Ireland’s top GAA Stars - Limerick hurler Cian Lynch, who was recently named man of the match after his All Ireland win against Cork, and Grace Walsh who plays for Kilkenny as well as working as a full time nurse, and Dublin County footballer Con O’Callaghan.

The Training Day with Kellie will take place at the winning boxing club in October/November. This is a fantastic opportunity for a winning boxing club to train with one of the world’s most successful and admired female boxers.

Kellie said, “I was fortunate to have the opportunity to be involved in the NDC’s training day last year which was such a rewarding experience, so I am delighted to have been named as an official ambassador for the third year of the campaign! Eating well is essential for boxing like every sport and adapting your nutritional intake to your sport is a necessity, so it was great to have the opportunity once again to advise our young sports people on why consuming milk is such a key component in fueling your body correctly for your sport.”

The training days with the three GAA Players will take place at three different venues in October with one player at each venue, so if your school or club want to train with best GAA talent, now is your chance.

We will be picking the best entries for the Kellie Harrington Day and for the additional GAA training days throughout October, venues to be announced at a later date.

Jeanne Spillane, Marketing Manager at the National Dairy Council said, “As we all experienced the excitement and anticipation for Kellie at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it is a great time to celebrate our young Irish athletes. We are delighted to offer this opportunity for an ambitious team or club to train with these inspirational athletes. Dairy milk is a great choice post-exercise. As well as being an affordable, natural, versatile and widely available choice after exercise, milk also provides a range of vitamins and minerals supporting you both on and off the pitch.”

The competition is open to both male and female athletes aged 12 to 18 years from schools and clubs across Ireland. To enter the competition simply write in 100 words why you deserve to win this once in a lifetime chance.

If you are feeling creative, you can also send a short, creative video explaining why you and your team would love the opportunity to train with these elite Irish athletes.

All entries should be sent to the National Dairy Council by 5pm on Friday 1st October 2021. For terms and conditions and details on how to enter please visit their website right here.