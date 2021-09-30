New striker called up as Stephen Kenny names 26 man squad

Ireland will have a new striker with a familiar surname in its 26-man squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and the international friendly against Qatar.

Ireland are set to travel to Baku for their qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday, October 9 before returning to Dublin to take on Qatar on Tuesday, October 12 at the Aviva Stadium.

Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane has received his first international call-up to Ireland having scored four goals in the opening nine matches of the League One season.

Sheffield United left-back Enda Stevens, Derby County midfielder Jason Knight and Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene all return to the squad after injury ruled the trio out of the September matches.

Captain Seamus Coleman and defender Dara O'Shea are both ruled out through injury as Cyrus Christie retains his place in the squad, having been called up for the 1-1 draw against Serbia.

Tickets for the Qatar match are priced at a Centenary Special price of just €20 for adults and €10 for children for the match on Tuesday, October 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland Squad v Azerbaijan / v Qatar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).