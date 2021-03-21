National: Teenager fined for speeding at 166kph

A DRIVER was only 18 when he was recorded speeding at 166kph near Cloghan, Tullamore District Court has been told.

A guilty plea to careless driving was entered by Peter Mongan, who is now 19 years of age, when he was prosecuted for committing the offence at Killowney More, Cloghan, Co Offaly on May 28 last year.

He was summonsed for the more serious offence of dangerous driving but a plea to the lesser charge was accepted by the court.

Garda Mark Kenny told Judge Catherine Staines the teenager had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court Mr Mongan had undertaken a driver retraining programme since the offence. Mr Farrelly also said the accused was a member of a boxing club and he handed in a letter which spoke very highly of him. He worked as a barber, the court heard.

Garda Kenny said the car driven by Mr Mongan, a 132 registered vehicle, was in good condition and had four new tyres.

Judge Staines convicted the young man of careless driving and fined him €200, saying the driving course was nearly completed by him.