National: Man arrested and another in hospital following suspicious approach of young child in midlands town

Gardaí in Offaly have detained a man after what was described as an alleged suspicious approach on Sunday evening.

A man in his 30s was arrested after the incident which occurred after 6pm in Arden View, Tullamore.

The man is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 17 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

It is understood another man was injured at the scene and was taken to hospital on Sunday evening.

Local sources indicated a man was seen by residents of the area at about 5pm and when they suspected an abduction was going to take place they intervened and alerted the gardai.