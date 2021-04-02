National: Gardaí arrest two people at Dublin Airport after refusal to go into Covid-19 quarantine

Gardaí say they have arrested, charged and detained two people on Covid-19 Heatlh Act breaches at Dublin Airport

Garda HQ issued a statement arising from the incident on April 2.

"An Garda Siochana were called to an incident in Dublin Airport this afternoon 02/04/2021, by the State Liaison Officer.

"Gardaí implemented the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort."

"After failing to comply with Gardaí two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

"Both women have since been charged. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 2, on 03/04/2021 at 10.30 am," said the statement.