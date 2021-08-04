National: Electric Picnic organisers set out 12 reasons why the 2021 festival should go ahead

The Electric Picnic organisers have issued a statement in which they outlined 12 reasons why the festival should get the green light for 70,000 people to descend on Stradbally in Laois this September.

The main man behind the Stradbally event, Melvin Benn, believes it should happen and told RTÉ this week that it should 100% proceed.

On Tuesday morning, a licence application for the 70,000 capacity festival planned for the end of September refused by Laois County Council on public health grounds.

Now the organisers have issued a form of a statement called '12 Reasons Why Electric Picnic Should Go Ahead'.

They are as follows:

Electric Picnic will be restricted to individuals who are fully vaccinated 14 days prior to event.



There will be no entry permitted to those who are not fully vaccinated.



Advance registration for Department of Health contact tracing.



Approved Event Management Plan implementing extensive health and safety requirements.



The above proposed measures would be even more restrictive than the current regulations applicable to indoor hospitality; the rules governing international travel; large sporting events currently being organised by the GAA, IRFU and the FAI with up to 40,000 attendees.



3 million adults will be double vaccinated by early September, according to the HSE. As of this week there are more people vaccinated in Ireland than the UK, yet in Ireland we are not permitted to produce events.



There has been no evidence produced to date showing that any of the Government of Ireland supported music pilot events held last June, or the many recent international events including the British Grand Prix (140,000 spectators 70% of whom camped for 3 days), last week’s UK Latitude music festival (40,000 per day across 3 days) along with the thousands of live arena shows taking place around the world, have resulted in any spike or direct increase in covid numbers.



TRNSMT Scotland is going ahead from 10th – 12th September 2021. Scotland previously imposed more stringent conditions than Ireland.



From next week onwards, thousands of music fans from the Republic of Ireland will cross the border to attend live music concerts taking place in Belfast’s Custom House Square (without restrictions) featuring artists such as Tom Jones, James Arthur, Kodaline, Fontaines DC, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Scooter etc. https://www. customhousesquare.com



The industry is about to lose yet another full summer, something no other sector has suffered. The whole sector and that of the livelihood of 35,000 people employed have been totally and disproportionately impacted above all other sectors by this pandemic.



The Government have highlighted that the “live entertainment and music sectors are in danger of collapse” and a clear plan for their return is needed. https://www. irishtimes.com/news/politics/ live-music-entertainment- sectors-at-danger-of-collapse- ministers-warned-1.4633122



Over 500 days closed, our sector was the first to close and we are STILL fully closed.

Laois County Council is considering a licence from the organisers for an event over four days at the end of September. A decision does not have to be reached until four days beforehand.

The organisers have told the council that its Covid-19 plan for the festival would be agreed with public health authorities in line with guidlines and restrictions that apply at the end of September.

There is some local resistance to the festival happening this year due to the pandemic.

These concerns have yet to be addressed by thee organisers who have written to the Government to get support for the festival taking place.