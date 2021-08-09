09/08/2021

Search our Archive

NATIONAL: Man has died following a traffic collision on Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera this morning

Investigating officers appeal for any witnesses to contact them

NATIONAL: Man has died following a traffic collision on Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera this morning

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera this morning.

The collision, involving a silver-coloured Volvo car and a tanker lorry, was reported to police at 5:20am.

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be not serious injuries.

Glenshane Road remains closed, between Main Street on Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction, and a number of diversions are in place as officers conduct enquiries at the scene of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media