Donegal Family Time at your Library this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, Donegal Library Service want to get you in the mood this holiday season by running ‘Family Time at Your Library’ events in all thirteen libraries in December.

‘Family Time at Your Library’ is part of the national Right to Read campaign which supports a family-focused approach to children’s reading, with the aim of promoting reading as a fun recreational activity for children. We hope to increase awareness, among parents and families, in services and resources for children in public libraries.

Donna Cavanagh, Senior Executive Librarian commented, “The Li brary Service is delighted to be holding free fun events for children and parents to enjoy together. The Libraries are open to all and we are always working to improve the service we offer to everyone. Your library card holds so much potential and we are confident you will have an enjoyable time at your local Family Time at your Library event”

So, to anticipate the joy of snuggling down with a really good book over the Christmas holidays, come along to one of our free events. Events include ‘Christmas Family Storytime’ in our Winter decorated Junior Library section in Central Library, ‘Christmas Stories and Songs’ with Emma Porter from Vivid Performance school of drama in Buncrana Library, ‘Pyjama Party and Storytelling’ with Mrs Claus in Carndonagh Library, and ‘Design your own Christmas Decorations’ in Twin Towns Library where you can also enjoy the crafts table and some festive treats. Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair will also have a ‘Cóisir Phitseámaí le Scéalaíocht ‘An Treain Pholach’ le Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh.

For more information on events please visit our website www.donegallibrary.ie or contact your local library to book a place. We are also on Facebook and Twitter @ Donegal County Library so please keep an eye out for more great events!