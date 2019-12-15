BREAKING: Delight in Donegal as McSharry family win Ireland's Fittest Family title

Contact
The McSharry family from north Sligo have won the RTÉ Ireland’s Fittest Family and there’s delight in south Donegal with the result as two of the family members have attended school in Ballyshannon.
Mona McSharry (18) has recently completed her studies in Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon, while her brother Mouric (16) is currently attending the school. "Just amazing" is how Mona described the win.
Mona is well known in her own right as an international level swimmer having represented Ireland and she is hoping to qualify for the Olympics. Mona and Mouric swim for Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club.
Aidan, 51, runs his own plumbing business in Sligo. Viola, 49, loves to swim and has always encouraged her children to take it up. She's very outdoorsy and spends much of her time hiking.
The final was screened a short time on RTE television with the McSharry’s defeating the Hogan family from Wexford.
The McSharrys were coach by rugby legend Donnacha O'Callaghan.
As winners the McSharry family pick up a €15,000 prize.
