Rotary Christmas Tree of Remembrance at Letterkenny Shopping Centre

The Letterkenny Rotary Club Christmas Tree of Remembrance is up and running this year again down at the Shopping Centre, you may have already noticed it on your way past if you’ve been in the Shopping Centre this week, it’s along the aisle, just down a bit past Santa’s Grotto, and we are grateful to the Management there for their continued support.

This Christmas Tree is where you can dedicate a yellow ribbon in memory of someone you particularly want to remember now at Christmas time, someone who has perhaps passed away, someone who is not able to come home for Christmas, or just to indicate that you are thinking of dear ones or special intentions, now at this special Festive time.

A ribbon costs a mere €2 or you can just make a donation, every little helps. The nominated Charities this year are the St Vincent de Paul Society, the Donegal Down Syndrome Association and of course, Rotary International Charities. There are Christmas cards available free of charge to give to your nominee after your have made a dedication.

The idea is to have the whole tree covered in Ribbons by Christmas Eve. Children just love clipping them on and seeing the number of ribbons increase each time as they go past.

The Tree will be manned all the time the Centre is open by rotarians, accompanied by volunteers from the nominated charities, or indeed Transition year pupils from the local schools, so therefore all dedications can remain totally confidential.

On Christmas Eve, when the shopping centre is closing down for the holidays, all of the ribbons will be removed for confidential purposes and retained safely, as there will be an Ecumenical Dedication Service on Sunday evening January 19 at 7.30pm in Conwal Parish Church with refreshments served afterwards, and this event is open to the public, so come along and be a part of that wonderful service.

It’s truly a very fitting end to a great way of expressing your Christmas sentiments and taking the time to remember others during this busy time of year, while helping others less fortunate, with your donation.