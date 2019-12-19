Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

First Fortnight Festival comes to Letterkenny in January

Mental Health Arts and Culture Festival

First Fortnight Festival comes to Letterkenny in January

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

 
The launch of the First Fortnight Festival will take place on January 8 at 7pm at An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny.

This is a Mental Health Arts and Culture Festival.  It utilises arts and culture to challenge mental health stigma while supporting some of Ireland’s most vulnerable people through creative therapies.

The HSE Donegal Mental Health Services together with Donegal Local Mental Health Forum (a group of people with lived experience of mental health services in Donegal) work collaboratively to identify and discuss matters of importance to service users and their supporters (family and carers) with the aim of improving mental health services for all.

They identified First Fortnight as an excellent opportunity to address stigma associated with mental health issues in a public facing manner.

Through working with a number of stakeholders in Letterkenny as part of an interagency working gorup including Pramerica, Donegal County Council, CAWT iRecovery Project, Intercultural Platform, Donegal Volunteer Centre, Worklink and hosts, An Grianan Theatre, Sonder Cafe and Create-a-link the events for the First Fortnight Festival Letterkenny were put in place.

On the launch night speakers will include, artists from the exhibition, event leaders, representatives from mental health services and a special guest.

According to Patrick Nwaorkorie, HSE Mental Health Engagement Lead, CHO 1 the organisers wish to encourage people from all walks of life to attend the launch to hear from  speakers and see the beautiful and thought provoking pieces of art that often communicate more than words are capable of.

"You will also hear perspectives on mental health and the role we all play as well as some words from the organisers of the other events in Letterkenny and wider Donegal," he said. 


For further information on the launch night and to register to attend the events the events please click on the link below. Please be aware to attend the launch night or take part in the  subsequent events you must register online. All events are free of charge.

https://www.firstfortnight.ie/ events/draw-away-from-worries- launch-night

https://www.firstfortnight.ie/ events/wellness-trail

https://www.firstfortnight.ie/ events/words-from-the-wise- ones

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie