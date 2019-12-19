First Fortnight Festival comes to Letterkenny in January



The launch of the First Fortnight Festival will take place on January 8 at 7pm at An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny.

This is a Mental Health Arts and Culture Festival. It utilises arts and culture to challenge mental health stigma while supporting some of Ireland’s most vulnerable people through creative therapies.

The HSE Donegal Mental Health Services together with Donegal Local Mental Health Forum (a group of people with lived experience of mental health services in Donegal) work collaboratively to identify and discuss matters of importance to service users and their supporters (family and carers) with the aim of improving mental health services for all.

They identified First Fortnight as an excellent opportunity to address stigma associated with mental health issues in a public facing manner.

Through working with a number of stakeholders in Letterkenny as part of an interagency working gorup including Pramerica, Donegal County Council, CAWT iRecovery Project, Intercultural Platform, Donegal Volunteer Centre, Worklink and hosts, An Grianan Theatre, Sonder Cafe and Create-a-link the events for the First Fortnight Festival Letterkenny were put in place.

On the launch night speakers will include, artists from the exhibition, event leaders, representatives from mental health services and a special guest.

According to Patrick Nwaorkorie, HSE Mental Health Engagement Lead, CHO 1 the organisers wish to encourage people from all walks of life to attend the launch to hear from speakers and see the beautiful and thought provoking pieces of art that often communicate more than words are capable of.

"You will also hear perspectives on mental health and the role we all play as well as some words from the organisers of the other events in Letterkenny and wider Donegal," he said.



For further information on the launch night and to register to attend the events the events please click on the link below. Please be aware to attend the launch night or take part in the subsequent events you must register online. All events are free of charge.

https://www.firstfortnight.ie/ events/draw-away-from-worries- launch-night

https://www.firstfortnight.ie/ events/wellness-trail

https://www.firstfortnight.ie/ events/words-from-the-wise- ones