Revealed: Part of Donegal has worst air quality of any town in Ireland today

The air quality in Letterkenny today is worse than that in any other town in Ireland with an air quality monitoring station, Donegal Live can reveal.

The revelation comes after the Business Post reported that air pollution in Letterkenny was higher than in parts of the densely populated city of New Delphi in India last week.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s real-time air quality map, Letterkenny was classed as having “poor air quality” at 11.00 am today.

On the air quality index, Letterkenny was given 8, with ten being the worst.

Tralee was the second worst, with 7.

By contrast, the air quality was ranked as being good (between 1 and 3 on the scale) at all the Dublin monitoring stations.

Letterkenny is one of the towns where a smoky coal ban exists.

But the latest findings suggest that the ban may not be working.

The air quality monitoring station in Letterkenny is in the High Road area of the town.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index for Health (AQIH) shows a number from 1 to 10 that tells you what the air quality currently is at air quality monitoring stations around the country - and whether or not this might affect the health of you or your child.

A reading of 10 means the air quality is very poor and a reading of one to three inclusive means that the air quality is good.

The Environmental Protection Agency manages the national ambient air quality monitoring network.

Although Letterkenny has poor air quality today, over the past year it has generally been good. Up to the end of November, Letterkenny had breached the daily limit on five occasions during the year.

There is also an air quality monitoring station in Malin Head.

The AQIH band (good, fair, poor, very poor) is calculated hourly.



