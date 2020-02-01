Donegal TD to take part in TG4 election debate

Contact
Pearse Doherty TD
Outgoing Donegal TD Pearse Doherty will take part in the TG4 election debate, it has been confirmed.
The Sinn Fein TD will be joined on the panel by Minister of State, and Fine Gael TD for Galway West Seán Kyne, Deputy Leader of Fianna Fáil Dara Calleary, Galway West Social Democrats candidate Niall Ó Tuathail, Green Party councillor and candidate in Co. Clare, Róisín Garvey and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin candidate for People Before Profit in the Rathdown constituency.
'Vóta 2020' will take place on Thursday, February 6 at 7pm.
