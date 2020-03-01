Another weather warning issued for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Donegal and across Ireland.

The national forecaster said: "Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places. With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning."

The warning takes effect at 00.01am on Monday and will remain in place overnight until 8.00am on Monday.

Donegal County Council's gritting team will be in operation from 9.00pm this evening but conditions could deteriorate rapidly and motorists are advised to assume that no road is ice free.