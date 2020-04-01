Former Donegal TD Niall Blaney elected to the Seanad

Former Donegal TD Niall Blaney is celebrating a return to Leinster House following his election to the Seanad.

The Fianna Fáil politician’s election to the Agriculture Panel of the Seanad was confirmed late on Tuesday night, following the 15th count.

Blaney (46), was a Donegal TD between 2002 and 2011, representing Independent Fianna Fáil and then Fianna Fáil.

His party colleague Brian O’Domhnaill lost his Seanad seat following his elimination on the 13th count last night.

Counting has yet to get underway for the Labour panel. Among those contesting this election is Termon native Robbie Gallagher. The outgoing Senator lives in Monaghan.

Also seeking a seat is Eileen Flynn. The Seanad candidate is from Ballyfermot in Dublin but lives in Ardara. She was nominated to the Labour panel by Donegal TD Thomas Pringle and the three People Before Profit TDs.