Restricted vehicle access to a number of Donegal beach car parks and beaches

In order to support the public health guidance Donegal County Council is restricting vehicular access to a number of beach carparks and beaches following observations and consultation with relevant authorities.

Donegal County Council acknowledges the contribution that the public are playing in following the public health guidance to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the exception of those that are “cocooning” the public are permitted to exercise within 2 kilometers of their home with members of their own household.

The beaches will remain available to those within a 2km distance of them.



The beaches affected are:

· Kinnagoe;

· Lisfannon;

· Shrove;

· Rathmullan;

· Block Yard Beach, Keadue;

· Magheroarty;

· Magheraclogher;

· Killahoey;

· Mullaghdearg;

· Silver Strand;

· Rossnowlagh;

· Bundoran.



To stay safe Donegal County Council would request that all members of the public respect the necessary restrictions currently in place and remain in their primary residence.



Do not travel more than 2km from home for exercise, remain 2m apart from each other, and only with members of their own household.